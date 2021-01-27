Regulator says Australia must address Google ad dominance

“During this inquiry, we have heard concerns from parties about potential conflicts of interest from Google’s various roles in this industry. This includes Google very often acting on behalf of both publishers and advertisers for the same ad sale across the ad tech supply chain, while also selling its own ad inventory,” Sims added.

A lawsuit announced last month from several U.S. states alleges Google engaged in “anti-competitive conduct” in online advertising and used its “monopolistic power” to control the prices and eliminate competition. Google is calling the suit “meritless” and says the price of online advertising has fallen over the last decade. According to filing records, Texas is suing along with Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.

Sims suggested Australia create rules to manage conflicts of interest and to prevent Google from potentially preferring its own businesses.

The commission noted that competition regulators in Britain and the European Union had raised similar issues.

The commission also suggested mandatory breaking up of datasets held by large incumbents so that rival ad tech providers could more easily compete.