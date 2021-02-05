Relations between EU and Russia worsen over Navalny jailing

German Chancellor Angela Merkel echoed his statement.

“We consider this expulsion unjustified and think it is another facet of the things that can be seen in Russia at the moment that are pretty far from the rule of law,” Merkel said in Berlin after a videoconference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron condemned “in the stronger terms” the expulsions and what happened to Navalny “from the beginning to the end." He expressed solidarity with Germany, Poland and Sweden.

Before he met with Lavrov, Borrell said “our relations are under a severe strain, and the Navalny case is a low point in our relations.”

Afterward, Borell said he had relayed his concerns over Navalny’s jailing and the arrests of thousands of who had rallied on his behalf. The EU official said he also communicated the bloc's support for Navalny's release and for an investigation of the August poisoning but added that there were no proposals of additional sanctions against Russia from the EU at this point.

Lavrov, in turn, again accused European officials of refusing to share evidence of the poisoning. The Kremlin has said it won’t listen to Western criticism of Navalny’s sentencing and police action against his supporters.