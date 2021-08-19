Report: 2 Hong Kongers plead guilty to foreign collusion

Li served seven months in Shenzhen jail before returning to Hong Kong, where he was remanded in custody.

The seven activists appearing in court in the second case included Raphael Wong, the former chairman of the League of Social Democrats political party, and Figo Chan, who led the Civil Human Rights Front, a now disbanded group that organized protests.

“I was protesting based on the principle of civil disobedience. One of the key elements of civil disobedience is to accept the charges. So that is what we are going to do later, to plead guilty,” Wong said Thursday ahead of the proceedings.

“Another key element is that the people carrying out civil disobedience actions know being jailed is just part of the process,” he said. “We are not worried about being jailed. Instead, we hope we can achieve democracy after this process.”

Local news outlets Ming Pao and Stand News later reported all seven pleaded guilty.

Beijing responded to the 2019 protests by imposing a strict new national security law last year that has effectively criminalized much of the opposition to the government and silenced dissent.