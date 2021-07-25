Report: UK military failing to protect women from abuse

“It cannot be right that conviction rates in military courts are four to six times lower than in civilian courts. Military women are being denied justice,” Atherton said.

Around 4,200 women, including about one in 10 serving female personnel, contributed to the inquiry. It was the first time the Ministry of Defense lifted the usual restrictions preventing personnel from taking part in inquiries.

The report urged authorities to hand cases of rape and sexual assault from military courts to the civilian court system, and called for the creation of a new defense authority independent from the chain of command to look into allegations of bullying, harassment and discrimination.

The committee also detailed practical challenges for female personnel. More than three-quarters of serving female officers who took part in the survey complained about ill-fitting uniforms and body armor that placed them at greater risk of harm in combat.

And the report said that serving mothers often make the greatest career sacrifices and sometimes leave the military because of the difficulties in balancing service and family life. Among mid-ranking officers, 90% of men have children compared to 10% of women.

Defense minister Annabel Goldie said that while many changes have been introduced to improve the experience for women in the armed forces, “the reality is that that experience is not yet equal, and very occasionally can be really harmful.”

