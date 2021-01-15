Reports: Dutch govt resigning over child welfare scandal

“People in the country expect us to do everything to tackle the crisis, regardless of the status of of the Cabinet,” Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

Rutte, who arrived at the historic Dutch parliament complex Friday on his bicycle, told reporters he would comment after a Cabinet meeting.

On Thursday, the leader of the Dutch opposition Labor Party stepped down because he was minister of social affairs in a governing coalition led by Rutte when the country’s tax office implemented a tough policy of tracking down fraud with child welfare.

Lodewijk Asscher’s decision put further pressure on Rutte ahead of Friday's Cabinet meeting. Ministers were to decide on their reaction to a scathing report issued last month, titled “Unprecedented Injustice,” that said the tax office policies violated “fundamental principles of the rule of law.” The report also criticized the government for the way it provided information to parliament about the scandal.

Many wrongfully accused parents were plunged into debt when tax officials demanded repayment of payments. The government has in the past apologized for the tax office’s methods and in March earmarked 500 million euros ($607 million) to compensate more than 20,000 parents.