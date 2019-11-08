Residents of Mexican town struggle with fear after massacre

Family and friends weep during the funeral service for Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her sons Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, who were killed in an ambush earlier this week, in La Mora, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. As Mexican soldiers stood guard, the three were laid to rest in a single grave at the first funeral for the victims of a drug cartel ambush that left nine American women and children dead.
Residents of a Mexican community founded by members of a US religious group say they're angry at Mexican authorities over the lack of security after nine people, including six children, were killed, reportedly by a drug gang.
LA MORA, Mexico (AP) — After holding funerals for and burying some of the nine American women and children slain in a cartel ambush, residents of this town of about 300 are coming to grips with the fear the attacks inspired among the tightly knit community.
"I do not feel safe here, and I won't, because the truth is we aren't safe here as a community," a tearful David Langford said to mourners at the funeral for his wife, Dawna Ray Langford, on Thursday in La Mora, whose residents consider themselves Mormon but are not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
While the sibling community of Colonia LeBaron has been peaceful since the 2009 murder of one of its members and subsequent installation of a security base, La Mora lacks such a presence — at least until Monday's killings prompted state and federal forces to deploy to protect those who came to mourn. How long they stay could be crucial to its future.
"We here in the mountains, we have no access to authorities, or very, very little," David Langford said.
The first burials took place as Mexican soldiers stood guard, a reminder of the dangers they face living amid a drug cartel turf war.
On Friday, the bodies of Rhonita Miller and four of her children, all of whom also were murdered on the road between La Mora and Chihuahua state, were being taken back across that same dirt-and-rock mountainous pass in a convoy of pickups and SUVs for burial in Colonia LeBaron, which awoke under a persistent drizzle as locals made ready to head to the cemetery.