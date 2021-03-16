Rights group: Jordan's debt prisons violate human rights law

Jordan's economic hardship and “woefully inadequate social safety net have forced thousands of families to borrow money to pay for food, rent, medical expenses, and other life necessities,” Human Rights Watch said in its report.

“Jordan fails to guarantee its citizens and residents an adequate standard of living and does not have a functioning system of social security,” the report states.

People who fail to repay a debt can face to up to 90 days in prison, and up to a year in prison for a bounced check, the report said. The number of Jordanians wanted for debts grew tenfold between 2015 and 2019.

The organization called for legal reforms that would provide protections for the poor and more effective legislation for bankruptcy. Most countries outside the Middle East have abolished imprisonment for debt, the group said.

"Debt imprisonment targets those without the ability to pay and helps create cycles of endless debt,” the report said.

Since his release, Qraih has gone back to selling cars and rebuilding his life.

“I work from early morning until the end of the day, I pay installments for the landlord,” he said. “But I am still threatened, he can send me back to jail anytime.”

The Jordanian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

