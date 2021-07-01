Rio de Janeiro police evict tent city of pandemic 'refugees'

According to the national statistics agency, some 14.8 million people were unemployed in the three months through April, or nearly 15% of the population. That tied the level recorded in the first quarter of 2021 that was the highest since the data series began in 2012.

Rio’s police department said on its official Twitter account that the eviction was part of a legal process to recover the plot of land, but didn't immediately reply to questions about how many families were there and whether they had been any injuries.

Petrobras said in a statement that, in compliance with the court order, the company had provided hand sanitizer and face masks and offered transport to three nearby bus stations.

By early afternoon, backhoes were demolishing the encampment. Children could seen carrying their families' few belongings out of the area as police holding clubs stood watch.

A federal oil workers' union that had been helping families with donations issued a statement Thursday condemning "the attitude of Petrobras’ management and the violence of the police in the eviction of hundreds of families who have nowhere to go.”

— Associated Press journalist Diarlei Rodrigues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.