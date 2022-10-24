Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister

By JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and will become Britain’s next prime minister — the third this year.
The former Treasury chief will be Britain’s first leader of color, and faces the task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence.
His only rival, Penny Mordaunt, conceded and withdrew.
Keep scrolling for photos from the career of Rishi Sunak
As leader of the governing party, he will take over as prime minister from Liz Truss, who quit last week after 45 tumultuous days in office.
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak has made the final two of the Tory leadership contest. We take a look at the Richmond MP's policies as he strives to become Prime Minister.
Sunak had been the strong favorite as the governing Conservative Party sought stability at a time of immense economic challenges and after months of chaos that consumed the past two leaders.
Sunak’s position strengthened after former leader Boris Johnson dropped out of the Conservative Party leadership contest. The party is choosing Britain’s third prime minister this year following Liz Truss' resignation after a turbulent 45-day term.
Sunak lost out to Truss in the last Conservative election, but his party and the country now appear eager for a safe pair of hands to tackle soaring energy and food prices and a looming recession. The politician steered the economy through the coronavirus pandemic, winning praise for his financial support for laid-off workers and shuttered businesses.
He has promised “integrity, professionalism and accountability” if he forms a government — a nod to the growing to desire for a leader who can tackle the country's problems.
Earlier in the day, the 42-year-old was the only candidate with confirmed support from more than 100 lawmakers, the number needed to run in the election, with his backers claiming he has been endorsed by more than half the 357 Conservative lawmakers in Parliament. Mordaunt had hoped to reach the threshold by the time nominations closed — but she backed out.
That means Sunak is now the Conservative Party leader and will be asked by King Charles III to form a government. He will become the prime minister in a handover of power from Truss later Monday or on Tuesday.
Photos: Rishi Sunak, Britain's next prime minister
British lawmaker Rishi Sunak, the newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer arrives at 10 Downing Street, where he was given the job as the former Chancellor Sajid Javid, resigned, in London, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shook up his government on Thursday, firing and appointing ministers to key Cabinet posts. Johnson was aiming to tighten his grip on government after winning a big parliamentary majority in December's election. That victory allowed Johnson to take Britain out of the European Union in January. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his first Cabinet meeting flanked by his new Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, after a reshuffle the day before, inside 10 Downing Street, in London, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tightened his grip on the government Thursday with a Cabinet shake-up that triggered the unexpected resignation of his Treasury chief, the second-most powerful figure in the administration. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Matt Dunham
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak stands outside No 11 Downing Street and holds up the traditional red box that contains the budget speech for the media, he will then leave to make budget speech to House of Commons, London, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will announce the first budget since Britain left the European Union. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak looks on, during a visit to Leeds Station to highlight the record infrastructure spend after Wednesday's budget, in Leeds, England, Thursday March 12, 2020. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP)
Danny Lawson
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, left, greets an employee during a visit to Worcester Bosch factory to promote the initiative, Plan for Jobs, in Worcester, England, Thursday July 9, 2020. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP)
Phil Noble
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak learns the art of handling clay to make plates with Wayne Swindaill, during a visit to the Emma Bridgewater pottery in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Employees at the factory are now back at work after being furloughed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Andrew Fox/Pool Photo via AP)
Andrew Fox
Britian's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak gestures during a visit to Imperial Clinic Research Facility at Hammersmith Hospital, where he met staff and was instructed on research techniques, to mark the announcement of his Spending Review, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP)
Jack Hill
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, right, welcomes USA's finance minister Janet Yellen, ahead of the G7 finance ministers meeting at Lancaster House in London, Friday June 4, 2021. (Steve Reigate/Pool via AP)
Steve Reigate
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds up a Green briefcase as he arrives for a speech at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The British government plans to make the U.K. "the world's first net-zero aligned financial center" as companies and investors seek to profit from the drive to build a low-carbon economy. Sunak will lay out the government's plans during a speech Wednesday as top financial officials from around the world meet at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Britain's Prince Charles and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, third right, leave after visiting a JD Sports store in London, Wednesday May 11, 2022, to meet young people supported by The Prince's Trust through the UK Government's Kickstart Scheme. (Paul Grover/Pool via AP)
Paul Grover
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrives for a regional cabinet meeting at Middleport Pottery in Stoke on Trent, England, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Oli Scarff/Pool Photo via AP)
Oli Scarff
British Conservative Party Member of Parliament Rishi Sunak launches his campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, in London, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Contenders to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were racing Tuesday to clear their first hurdle: amassing enough support from colleagues to make the Conservative Party leadership ballot. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
FILE - Liz Truss, right, and Rishi Sunak on stage after a Conservative leadership election hustings at Wembley Arena in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. After weeks of waiting, Britain will finally learn who will be its new prime minister. The governing Conservative Party will announce Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 whether Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the most votes from party members to succeed Boris Johnson as party leader and British prime minister. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
FILE - Liz Truss, right, looks across with Rishi Sunak at left, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. Sunak ran for Britain’s top job and lost. Now he’s back with a second chance to become prime minister. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Stefan Rousseau
FILE- Priti Patel, Britain's Home Secretary, right with Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, centre and Oliver Dowden Minister without Portfolio listen to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson making his keynote speech at the Conservative party conference in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Sunak ran for Britain’s top job and lost. Now he’s back with a second chance to become prime minister. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
Jon Super
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his campaign office, in London, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is frontrunner in the Conservative Party's race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves the campaign office in London, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is frontrunner in the Conservative Party's race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister. (AP Photo/Aberto Pezzali)
Aberto Pezzali
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!