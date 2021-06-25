Riviera campaign is key to hopes of France's far-right party

The battle between Mariani and Muselier in one of the most picturesque swaths of France has been nasty, and it is crucial for Le Pen. Like other party leaders, she has put a national spin on the regional elections, looking toward the presidential race in 10 months. Candidates from President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party endorsed by Muselier are running with him in the PACA region.

Le Pen is considered likely to reach the runoff next year against Macron in a repeat scenario of his 2017 election. Le Pen wants regional roots for her party and the respect that goes with them. Macron’s centrist party, just four years old, suffered an embarrassing defeat in the first round of regional voting.

Record-low turnout last week of 34% hit the usually motivated far right hard. Without an enthusiastic rebound by voters, Mariani’s chances of winning the PACA region could be dimmed. Le Pen scolded her party's supporters for the “civic disaster” and with other far-right leaders ordered them to “Move!” during the final round.