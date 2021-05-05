Romania investigates case of bear killed by Austrian prince

Agent Green, an environmental nongovernmental organization that monitored the large male bear they called “Arthur” for nine years, says that it lived “deep in the wild” and had no contact with human settlements.

Romania officially banned trophy hunting in 2016, but hunting permits for “problematic” bears — ones that damage things such as farm crops or domestic animals — can be issued to hunting associations but only as a last resort, after relocation measures fail. These permits are then sold to trophy hunters.

But Agent Green claims that the environment authorities issued the hunting permit based on a complaint about a “problematic” cub-rearing female bear that had caused damage in the village of Ojdula in Transylvania last summer.

“It was always about shooting the biggest bear and not about solving the problem of the community,” Gabriel Paun, president of Agent Green, told the AP. “I wonder how the prince mistook the biggest male living deep in the wild against the much smaller female next to the village.”

Due to Arthur the brown bear’s large size, it was considered in hunting parlance a “Golden” trophy, prized specimens which can fetch upward of 20,000 euros (nearly $25,000).