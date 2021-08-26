Romania, Japan herald century of diplomacy at bridge site

Workers stand during a ceremony marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania, at the construction site of a suspension bridge over the Dnube river in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union.
Workers install cables on the structure during a ceremony marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania, at the construction site of a suspension bridge over the Danube river in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union.
Japanese ambassador to Romania Hiroshi Ueda, right, along with Romanian officials breaks the cover of a sake barrel during a ceremony on the river Danube at the construction site of a suspension bridge across the Danube river, in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union. The event also marked 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania.
Japanese ambassador to Romania Hiroshi Ueda, right, stands during national anthems during a ceremony marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania, at the construction site of a suspension bridge over the Dnube river in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union.
Workers are silhouetted against the sky during a ceremony marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania, at the construction site of a suspension bridge over the Dnube river in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union.
Japanese ambassador to Romania Hiroshi Ueda, right, gestures on the river Danube at the construction site of a suspension bridge in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union. The event also marked 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania.
Workers are silhouetted against the sky during a ceremony marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania, at the construction site of a suspension bridge over the Dnube river in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union.
Japanese ambassador to RomaniaHiroshi Ueda poses during a ceremony marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania, at the construction site of a suspension bridge over the Dnube river in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union.
Workers stand during a ceremony marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania, at the construction site of a suspension bridge over the Dnube river in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union.
The flag of Japan hangs from the structure during a ceremony marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania, at the construction site of a suspension bridge over the Danube river in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union.
Workers stand during a ceremony marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania, at the construction site of a suspension bridge over the Dnube river in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union.
A plastic bottle floats on the water during a ceremony marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania, at the construction site of a suspension bridge over the Dnube river, seen in the background, in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union.
Folk dancers put on masks before performing during a ceremony marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania, at the construction site of a suspension bridge over the Danube river in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union.
Folk dancers stand during a ceremony marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania, at the construction site of a suspension bridge over the Danube river in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union.
Workers stand on the structure during a ceremony marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Romania, at the construction site of a suspension bridge over the Danube river in Braila, Romania, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The bridge, built by Japanese and Italian companies, with a span of 1,974.3 meters, will be the largest of its kind in Romania and the third in the European union.
By STEPHEN McGRATH AND NICOLAE DUMITRACHE
Associated Press
BRAILA, Romania (AP) — Romania and Japan celebrated a century of diplomatic relations on Thursday with officials from both countries visiting the site of what will be one of Europe's longest suspension bridges.
The bridge in the eastern city of Braila will cross the Danube River and is a joint venture between Japan’s IHI Infrastructure Systems Co. Ltd. and Italian company Webuild.
The project is expected to cost 411 million euros ($483 million) and the bridge will boast a central span of 1.12 kilometers (0.7 miles).
The bridge, which is almost equal in length to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, is around 55% complete and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022.
Ionut Ciurea, director of Pro Infrastructure Association, a nongovernmental organization that monitors major road infrastructure projects in Romania, told The Associated Press that the new bridge will bring “significant regional benefits.”
“The bridge is a turning point,” Ciurea said. “It’s important for the whole country. It’s definitely one of the biggest transport infrastructure projects in the country. It basically connects the port of Constanta to the whole region, Moldova … and especially the Danube Delta.”
According to Webuild, the Italian contractor, the bridge will consist of steel wires with a total length of about 40,000 kilometers (25,000 miles) — the same as the circumference of the Earth.