Romania launches drive to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds

BUCHAREST (AP) — Romania on Wednesday started administering COVID-19 vaccines to young teenagers aged 12 to 15, after the European Medicines Agency approved use of the Pfizer jab last week for that age group in the 27-nation European Union.

National vaccination committee chief Valeriu Gheorghita said more than 2,100 appointments were made for children in the past 24 hours via the online national booking platform.

Vaccination centers will also accept no-appointment walk-ins, he said, speaking at the inauguration of a children’s vaccination center in the capital, Bucharest.

“By authorizing the vaccination of those between 12 to 15 years old, we bring an important advantage especially for kids with chronic diseases or other conditions which make them vulnerable to serious illness,” Gheorghita said.

Accompanied by her father, 12-year-old Alexandra Maiorescu, who is afraid of needles, got her jab from Gheorghita.

“He explained what he did step-by-step. It did not hurt as much as I expected but I was very afraid,” she told The Associated Press. “I may go to see a movie, I really was longing for that during the pandemic.”

The girl's vaccination also came as a relief for her father, Mihai Maiorescu.