 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Romanian coalition partner quits government amid crisis
0 Comments
AP

Romanian coalition partner quits government amid crisis

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s governing center-right coalition faces a no-confidence vote in parliament after junior partner USR-Plus resigned from the government on Tuesday.

The party's resignation caps a week of political turmoil that erupted when Prime Minister Florin Citu fired justice minister and USR-Plus member Stelian Ion for not signing off on a 10 billion euro ($12 billion) regional infrastructure development program.

“This morning we did what we announced,” Dan Barna, leader of USR-Plus, posted online on Tuesday. “We registered and resigned, together with the USR PLUS ministers, at the prime minister’s office. We are moving forward.”

All six ministers from the junior coalition party have quit. The governing coalition, which has 56% of seats in parliament, is composed of Citu's Liberals, USR-Plus, and the Hungarian minority party UDMR.

The move will lead to a parliamentary vote of no-confidence against Citu, who is backed by President Klaus Iohannis. For a no-confidence motion against the prime minister to be carried, it would need at least 234 votes in parliament and would rely on support from the opposition leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD).

Over the past few days, the PSD has opted against taking part in no-confidence motions against Citu, who has accused USR-Plus of behaving “like spoiled children.”

USR-Plus had voiced concerns over how regional development funds - which would give power to local authorities - would be spent. The party called their justice minister's sacking an “abusive revocation.”

Barna has said that his party is willing to keep the current Liberal-led coalition together but that his party will not do so with Citu at the helm.

“We cannot move forward with a prime minister who governs without a minimum respect for coalition agreements,” Barna said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivians reclaim the streets for Pedestrians Day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government
World

Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government

  • Updated

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d’etat.

+5
UAE announces plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws
World

UAE announces plan to invest in economy, liberalize laws

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday a major plan to stimulate its economy and liberalize stringent residency rules for foreigners, as the country seeks to overhaul its finances and attract visitors and investment.

+15
New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people
World

New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group they were following him around-the-clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.

+15
Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro
World

Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro

  • Updated

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — Arriving in a military helicopter, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro was inaugurated in the state's old capital on Sunday amid clashes between police and protesters who oppose continued Serb influence in the tiny Balkan nation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News