 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Romanian president nominates centrist party leader for PM

  • 0

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's president on Monday nominated centrist party leader Dacian Ciolos to be prime minister after a protracted political crisis culminated last week in the Liberal-led coalition government being ousted in a no-confidence vote.

After a day of deliberations Monday with Romania’s political parties, President Klaus Iohannis nominated USR leader Ciolos to try to form a government. Ciolos previously served as prime minister between 2015 and 2017 in a caretaker cabinet.

“We are ready to take responsibility for the government and start negotiations with the other parties," Ciolos said in a statement after his nomination. "Our objective is to get Romania out of the crisis and for that, it takes a lot of responsibility from all political forces.”

The president's nomination will need to be approved by lawmakers.

Romania's political crisis started in early September when outgoing Prime Minister Florin City sacked the USR-Plus justice minister for not signing off on a 10 billion euro ($11.5 billion) regional infrastructure development program. USR reacted by resigning all six of its ministers.

Last week’s no-confidence vote — which passed overwhelmingly — was filed by the leftist opposition Social Democrat Party and was supported by the Liberals' former coalition partner USR-Plus and the populist far-right AUR party.

People are also reading…

Iohannis said Monday that high among the issues that Romanian lawmakers need to address are managing the pandemic, dealing with the increasing costs of energy, and accessing key funds from the European Union, to which Romania belongs.

Romania, a nation of 19 million, is the second-least vaccinated country against COVID-19 in the 27-nation bloc, with just 34% of all adults fully inoculated. It is currently battling an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country.

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries

Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for physics on Tuesday for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.

Chinese developer misses payment, adding to industry strain

Chinese developer misses payment, adding to industry strain

BEIJING (AP) — A midsize Chinese real estate developer failed to make a $205.7 million payment due to bondholders Tuesday, adding to the industry's financial strain as one of China's biggest developers tries to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt.

Watch Now: Related Video

US and Taliban reach deal for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News