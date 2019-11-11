Romanian president to face former PM in presidential runoff
AP

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian election authorities say President Klaus Iohannis will face Viorica Dancila, the recently ousted former prime minister, in the Nov. 24 presidential runoff.

The Permanent Electoral Authority said Monday that the center-right Iohannis got 36.9% of the valid votes, while Dancila received 23.4%. A runoff is needed because no one got more than 50% of the votes in Sunday's first round.

Dan Barna, of the Save Our Romania party, was third with 14.2% support.

The election has been overshadowed by Romania's political crisis, which recently saw a fourth prime minister take office in less than three years.

Dancila's Social Democratic government lost a no-confidence vote in October and was replaced last week by a minority government led by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's National Liberal Party.

