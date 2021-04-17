Royal goodbye: Prince Philip laid to rest as queen sits alone

After the death of the queen, she and Philip are expected to be buried in the Royal Burial Ground on the Frogmore Estate close to Windsor Castle.

Philip, who died April 9 two months shy of his 100th birthday, was honored at Windsor Castle in a service that was steeped in military and royal tradition — but also was pared down and infused with his own personality.

The entire procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of the castle, a 950-year-old royal residence 20 miles west of London, but was shown live on television.

Coronavirus restrictions meant that instead of the 800 mourners expected in the longstanding plans for Philip's funeral, only 30 people were allowed inside the castle's St. George's Chapel, including the queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.

Following strict social distancing rules during the pandemic, the queen set an example even in grief, sitting apart from family members arrayed around the church. Other royals who are in family bubbles sat together.

People across Britain observed one minute of silence in honor of Philip just before his royal ceremonial funeral got under way.