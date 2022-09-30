Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles III

The official coin effigy of King Charles III has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.
LONDON (AP) — Britain's Royal Mint has unveiled the first coins to feature the portrait of King Charles III.
Britons will begin to see Charles' image in their change around December, as 50-pence coins depicting him gradually enter circulation.
The new monarch's effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and has been personally approved by Charles, the Royal Mint said Friday. In keeping with tradition, the king's portrait faces to the left — the opposite direction to his mother's, Queen Elizabeth II.
Two new coins bearing official coinage portrait of King Charles III, on the left is the new 50 pence coin, and right is the new 5 pound commemorative coin, which will be among the first coins to bear the new king's head, during a press preview in London, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The likeness of the king was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and approved by the king.
Alastair Grant
Two new coins bearing official coinage portrait of King Charles III, on the left is the new 50 pence coin, and right is the new 5 pound commemorative coin, which will be among the first coins to bear the new king's head, during a press preview in London, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The likeness of the king was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and approved by the king.
Alastair Grant
The template created by British sculptor Martin Jennings for the official portrait of King Charles III for use on coins on display during a press preview in London, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Two new coins bearing the kings portrait were displayed a commemorative 5 pound coin, and a new 50 pence coin.
Alastair Grant
Two new coins bearing official coinage portrait of King Charles III, on the left is the new 50 pence coin, and right is the new 5 pound commemorative coin, which will be among the first coins to bear the new king's head, during a press preview in London, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The likeness of the king was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and approved by the king.
Alastair Grant
A member of staff from the Royal Mint holds up a new commemorative Five pound coin bearing the official coinage portrait of King Charles III, which will be among the first coins to bear the new king's head, during a press preview in London, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The likeness of the king was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and approved by the king.
Alastair Grant
The obverse of two new coins bearing official coinage portrait of King Charles III, on the left is the new 50 pence coin, and right is the new 5 pound commemorative coin, which will be among the first coins to bear the new king's head, during a press preview in London, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The likeness of the king was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and approved by the king.
Alastair Grant
"Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor," said Chris Barker at the Royal Mint Museum.
Charles is depicted without a crown. A Latin inscription surrounding the portrait translates to "King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith."
A separate memorial 5-pound coin remembering the life and legacy of Elizabeth will be released Monday. One side of this coin features Charles, while the reverse side features two new portraits of Elizabeth side by side.
Based in south Wales, the Royal Mint has depicted Britain's royal family on coins for over 1,100 years, documenting each monarch since Alfred the Great.
"When first we used to make coins, that was the only way that people could know what the monarch actually looked like, not in the days of social media like now," said Anne Jessopp, chief executive of the Royal Mint. "So the portrait of King Charles will be on each and every coin as we move forward."
Jennings, the sculptor, said the portrait was sculpted from a photo of Charles.
"It is the smallest work I have created, but it is humbling to know it will be seen and held by people around the world for centuries to come," he said.
Charles acceded to the throne Sept. 8 upon the death of his mother, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96.
Around 27 billion coins bearing Elizabeth II's image currently circulate in the United Kingdom All will remain legal tender and be in active circulation, to be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn.
Police officers take positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)
Vadim Ghirda
People wait along the route that the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)
Sarah Meyssonnier
Mourners wait along the route that the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
Emilio Morenatti
A royal guard stands at Westminster Abbey on the day of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral, London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah Mckay
Guests and officials begin to take their places prior to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
People view floral tributes at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)
Adrian Dennis
Funeral programs are left on chairs on the day of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral, at Westminster Abbey in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
Phil Noble
A King's Guard soldier crosses The Mall outside Buckingham Palace before Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
Christophe Ena
US President Joe Biden, center, and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)
Dominic Lipinski
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
Phil Noble
Princess Anne is driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Prince William makes his way to the funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, Pool)
Scott Garfitt
King Charles III and Prince William are driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
Emilio Morenatti
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, right, Prince George, center, and Princess Charlotte, left, arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
British Prime Minister Liz Truss takes her seat for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)
Ben Stansall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
Emilio Morenatti
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
Phil Noble
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walks outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah Mckay
King Charles III follows a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
Emilio Morenatti
Vehicles in the motorcade of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden approach Parliament Square ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)
Stefan Rousseau
Prince William and Prince Harry follow a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
Emilio Morenatti
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives on a gun carriage at Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool)
Petr David Josek
King Charles III salutes as the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool)
Bernat Armangue
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
The fanfare team of the household division bands wait for arrivals at the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)
Ben Stansall
The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is carried into the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah Mckay
Royal Navy soldiers pull a gun carriage to take whe coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Westminster Hall for her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool)
Nariman El-Mofty
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
Buckingham Palace staff stand outside its gates during Queen Elizabeth II funeral ceremonies in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
Christophe Ena
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
Britain's King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey during her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
King Charles III attends the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)
Dominic Lipinski
Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
Phil Noble
King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP)
Danny Lawson
A piper plays during the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
Phil Noble
The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is carried out of the Westminster Abbey in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah Mckay
Soldiers from the Grenadier Guards march past the Cenotaph following the State funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, Pool)
Scott Garfitt
Members of a military marching band march down The Mall in central London ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Zac Goodwin
Britain's King Charles III walks with Princes Anne and Prince Harry behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
Emilio Morenatti
People observe two minutes of silence on the day of the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool Photo via AP)
Alkis Konstantinidis
Coldstream Guards in formation outside Buckingham Palace pay their respects during The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)
Chip Somodevilla
Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
Emilio Morenatti
Members of a military marching band march down The Mall in central London ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Zac Goodwin
Britain's King Charles III and Prince William attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at the Westminster Abbey in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah Mckay
Military personnel parade as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)
Vadim Ghirda
Police and military personnel parade as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)
Vadim Ghirda
Britain's King Charles III leaves after attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at the Westminster Abbey in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah Mckay
A King's Guard soldier is reflected on the car of King Charles III outside Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth II funeral ceremonies in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
Christophe Ena
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled on a gun carriage down the Mall after her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Mourners outside Westminster Abbey in London, during of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Carl Court/Pool via AP)
Carl Court
A crowd listens to the State Funeral Service of Queen Elizabeth II on Horse Guards Avenue in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (David Davies/Pool Photo via AP)
David Davies
Music band guardsmen parade as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, Pool)
Andreea Alexandru
The coffin procession heads down the Mall towards Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Zac Goodwin
The coffin procession heads down the Mall towards Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Zac Goodwin
Military personnel parade during Queen Elizabeth II funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Marko Djurica/Pool Photo via AP)
Marko Djurica
A member of the British military wears Queen's Elizabeth emblem on the day of her State Funeral Service in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool Photo via AP)
Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman reacts as she watches the Queen Elizabeth II funeral on a giant screen set near Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, before the committal service at St George's Chapel of Queen Elizabeth II. (Alex Pantling/Pool photo via AP)
Alex Pantling
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled past Buckingham Palace following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
Martin Meissner
Guards line along the procession route at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)
Henry Nicholls
A mounted detachment of the Royal Artillery stand guard as the Royal Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Wellington Arch, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in London, as the funeral procession continues on to Windsor Castle. (Clive Rose/Pool Photo via AP)
Clive Rose
The Royal Standard flies above Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ryan Pierse/Pool via AP)
Ryan Pierse
People react as the coffin passes through Horse Guards Parade during the state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried in the George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Chris J Ratcliffe/Pool Photo via AP)
Chris J Ratcliffe
Member of the public watch the Queen Elizabeth II funeral on a giant screen set near Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, before the committal service at St George's Chapel of Queen Elizabeth II. (Alex Pantling/Pool photo via AP)
Alex Pantling
The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP)
Aaron Chown
Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP)
Aaron Chown
Flowers cover the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives on the Albert Road outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Alastair Grant
Britain's Prince Andrew, left, stands with the Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy, inside Windsor Castle, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in Windsor, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Glyn Kirk/Pool Photo via AP)
Glyn Kirk
Middle row, third from left, King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Vice Adm. Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, Princess Beatrice; front row from left, Prince Edward, the Duke of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn; top row, from left, George Windsor, the Earl of St Andrews, Sylvana Palma Windsor, the Countess of St Andrews, attend the committal service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP)
Joe Giddens
From left, Prince Charles, Prince George, Catherine, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attend the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)
Dominic Lipinski
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, is carried in by the Bearer Party, during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Victoria Jones
Pipers play during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool)
Bernat Armangue
The royal corgis await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
Peter Nicholls
The Crown Jeweller, left, removes the Imperial State Crown from the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP)
Joe Giddens
King Charles III places the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II, held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Jonathan Brady
The Imperial State Crown rests on the high altar after being removed from the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP)
Joe Giddens
