Russia blocks Navalny-linked voting website

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Monday blocked access to a website affiliated with imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny that advises voters on how to undermine the dominant pro-Kremlin party in this month’s parliamentary election.

The move by state communications overseer Roskomnadzor continues months of efforts to neutralize Navalny and his supporters.

In June, a Russian court outlawed Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of his regional offices as extremist organizations. The ruling barred people associated with the groups from seeking public office and exposed them to lengthy prison terms.

Roskomnadzor said it blocked the Smart Voting website “because it is being used to continue the activities and holding events of an extremist organization.”

The website, developed by Navalny's team in 2018, aims to identify candidates who are in the strongest position in the Sept. 19 election to defeat candidates from United Russia, the party that dominates the parliament and is President Vladimir Putin’s power base.

Smart Voting also is available on apps, but Roskomnadzor last week warned Google and Apple they could face fines if they didn't remove the apps from their stores.