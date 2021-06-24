Russia border countries in Europe cool on Putin talks plan

“If without any positive changes in the behavior of Russia we start to engage it will send very uncertain and bad signals, for example to eastern partnership countries,” Nauseda said. “It seems to me like we try to engage a bear to keep a pot of honey safe.”

In Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers that “the events of recent months — not just in Germany — have clearly shown that it’s not enough if we react to the multitude of Russian provocations in an uncoordinated way.”

“Instead, we have to create mechanisms to respond in a common and unified way to provocations” to what she described as “hybrid attacks by Russia.” That includes outreach to countries such as Ukraine, Belarus and the western Balkans, but also engaging Russia and Putin directly.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Putin supports the idea to restore “the mechanism of direct contacts between Brussels and Moscow.” “Putin has spoken about it many times,” Peskov said. “Both Brussels and Moscow really need this dialogue,” the spokesman added.

