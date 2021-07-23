Russia designates media outlet, reporters, as foreign agents

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities designated an investigative media outlet and several journalists as “foreign agents" Friday, raising pressure on the country's independent media ahead of a September parliamentary election.

The Justice Ministry said it added the online news site Insider and five journalists to the list of “foreign agents,” a label that envisages additional government scrutiny and carries a strong pejorative connotation that could discredit the recipients.

The Insider has published investigations into alleged corruption and abuses by Russian officials, purported Russian covert action in Ukraine and Syria, and the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny, the most ardent political foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was arrested in January upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — an accusation Russian officials reject.

The Justice Ministry acted under a law that is used to designate as “foreign agents” non-governmental organizations and individuals who receive foreign funding and engage in activities loosely described as political.