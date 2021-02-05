Russia expels Western diplomats over Navalny rally

On Tuesday, a Moscow court ruled that while in Germany, Navalny violated probation terms of his suspended sentence from a 2014 money-laundering conviction, and ordered him to serve two years and eight months in prison. The ruling prompted international outrage.

After his meeting with Lavrov, Borell said he had relayed his concerns over Navalny’s jailing and the arrests of thousands of people who demonstrated in his support. The EU official said he also communicated the bloc's support for Navalny's release and for an investigation of the August poisoning.

Lavrov, in turn, again accused European officials of refusing to share evidence of the poisoning. The Kremlin has said it won’t listen to Western criticism of Navalny’s sentencing and police action against his supporters.

In the mass protests, many demonstrators chanted slogans against Putin in the largest show of discontent in years. Thousands were detained.

Navalny was back in court Friday for yet another trial — this time on the charge of defaming a World War II veteran featured in a pro-Kremlin video that Navalny slammed on social media last year.