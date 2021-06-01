Russia increases the pressure on opposition figures

In a letter from custody that his lawyers posted Tuesday on Pivovarov's Instagram account, he said “there is no cause for joy, but I don't feel despondent.”

He added: “There is a plan to put any people with a different view under arrest, but such people already are the majority."

His lawyers said the charges against Pivovarov for assisting an “undesirable” organization were filed after he declared its closure.

Amnesty International, meanwhile, strongly condemned Pivovarov's arrrest and demanded his release.

“This is an audacious move by the Kremlin in its continued use of the law on ‘undesirable’ organizations to target and shut down critics," said Natalia Zviagina, the director of the group's Moscow office. “The Russian authorities must end reprisals against their political opponents and other critical voices in the country."

Open Russia was financed by tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as political revenge for challenging President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

In March, police briefly detained about 200 participants of a forum of municipal council members that Open Russia helped organize.