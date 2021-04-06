Russia: Navalny supporters denied prison visit and detained

Police officers detain the Alliance of Doctors union's leader Anastasia Vasilyeva at the prison colony IK-2, which stands out among Russian penitentiary facilities for its particularly strict regime, in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors announced going to the Pokrov prison on Tuesday to demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors after he complained about pain in his leg and back.
By DARIA LITVINOVA
Associated Press
MOSCOW (AP) — Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were detained Tuesday outside a penal colony east of Moscow where the Kremlin critic is currently serving time.
Navalny has been on hunger strike for nearly a week to protest what he says is the failure of authorities to provide proper medical treatment for his back and leg pains. Doctors from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors union and the politician's supporters gathered in front of the prison, but authorities denied their demand for access to him.
Local police said they detained nine people who allegedly “breached public order.” They included Navalny's physician and leader of the Alliance of Doctors, Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva, and several journalists.
Navalny, 44, is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest opponent. He was arrested in January upon returning to Moscow from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.
A court ordered Navalny in February to serve 2 1/2 years in prison for violating the terms of his probation, including when he was convalescing in Germany, from a 2014 embezzlement conviction. Navalny has rejected the conviction as fabricated, and the European Сourt of Human Rights found it “arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable.”