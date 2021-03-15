Russia opposition leader Navalny describes prison conditions

“I calmly go back to sleep with a thought that there are people who remember about me and will never lose me,” he said with a touch of his trademark sardonic humor, adding that the prison is rigged with surveillance cameras.

“I must acknowledge that the Russian prison system has managed to surprise me,” Navalny wrote. “I couldn't imagine that it was possible to set up a real concentration camp within 100 kilometers from Moscow."

He said that the prison regimen is rigorously observed and prisoners meticulously follow the rules.

“While I haven't seen any violence or even a hint at violence, the strained posture of inmates who stand at attention and fear turning their heads make me easily believe numerous accounts of people beaten nearly to death with wooden hammers here at IK-2 Pokrov quite recently,” he said. “But the methods have changed, and I can't even recall a place where everyone speaks so politely. I call my new home ‘our friendly concentration camp.’"

His Instagram post had a picture of Navalny with a shaven head, adding that it feels “amazing” to touch.

Navalny didn’t explain how he managed to hand over the letter that was posted.