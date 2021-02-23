Russia shows off new Covid-19 vaccine factory even as its people hesitate to get the shot

Another reason for doubt may be that while President Vladimir Putin said his daughter was vaccinated, he has yet to take the shot.

The Kremlin has brushed off questions as to why, saying Putin has a vaccine scheduled, and that when he eventually gets inoculated, the nation will be informed.

But in a country where many people look to the Kremlin strongman for his lead, his abstinence on the Sputnik V front is notable and discouraging.

Ice cream incentives

All adults with no underlying health conditions in Russia are now eligible for a free vaccination. But progress in Moscow, for instance, is painfully slow. In a city of more than 12 million people, fewer than 600,000 have been vaccinated so far, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

So, the push is on to increase the numbers.

The state funded Gamaleya Institute, where the vaccine was developed, was happy to invite the CNN team to get the inoculation, as it were, from the source.

And across Moscow -- the epicenter of Russia's coronavirus pandemic -- pop-up clinics are being set up.