Russia targets student magazine with raids, criminal charges

DOXA said Wednesday that the video contained “no calls for unlawful actions — we were saying that young people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinion.”

“The pressure the journalist community has faced recently is unprecedented, but we won’t stop our work. We will continue to cover what’s important for young people and will continue to stand up for their rights,” the magazine’s statement read.

The charges against the four editors carry potential criminal penalties of up to three years in prison, They are part of the same criminal case Russian authorities opened against Navalny's chief strategist, Leonid Volkov, who was accused of encouraging minors to take part in unauthorized rallies, according to Damir Gainutdinov, head of the Net Freedoms Project of the Agora human rights organization.

Volkov, who left Russia in 2019, has rejected the charges, and on Wednesday relayed “unconditional respect and support” to DOXA's team in a Facebook post. Agora is providing legal representation for three of the four editors.

A court on Wednesday afternoon was set to decide on pre-trial restrictions for the DOXA editors. Dozens of supporters gathered in front of the courthouse in central Moscow; many carried banners saying “We are DOXA” and “Get your hands away from Doxa.”