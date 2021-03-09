Russia to make Sputnik V vaccine in Italy, a first in EU

France’s government has had regular exchanges about Sputnik V, but the country now doesn't have a production site available that would meet the necessary requests so no contract has been signed so far to produce the vaccine in France, according to a French Industry Ministry official.

The official reiterated France’s position that the government isn't choosing vaccines because of their country of origin, but based on whether they are effective and safe and approved by the EMA.

Russian President Vladimir Putin began a dialogue about the Sputnik V vaccine with French President Emmanuel Macron in autumn, and Paris sent a delegation of experts to Russia to conduct talks about the vaccine and advise how to handle discussions with the World Health Organization and the EMA, according to a French official who spoke on customary condition of anonymity.

Despite skepticism about Russia’s hasty introduction of the vaccine, which was rolled out before it had completed late-stage trials, the vaccine appears to be safe and effective. According to a study published in the Lancet, Sputnik V is 91% effective and appears to prevent inoculated individuals from becoming severely ill with COVID-19, although it’s still unclear if the vaccine can prevent the spread of the disease.