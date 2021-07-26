Russian authorities block dozens of Navalny-linked websites

Navalny, who is Putin's most ardent political foe, was arrested in January upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — an accusation that Russian officials reject.

In February, Navalny was ordered to serve 2 1/2 years in prison for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically motivated.

His arrest and jailing sparked a wave of mass protests across Russia's 11 time zones, in what appeared to be a major challenge for the Kremlin. The authorities responded with mass arrests of demonstrators and the criminal prosecutions of Navalny's closest associates.

The politician's Foundation for Fighting Corruption, which was founded 10 years ago and authored dozens of colorful and widely watched videos exposing the alleged corruption senior government, was labeled as an extremist group along with the network of regional offices Navalny has relied on to organize protests. Both the foundation and the offices were barred from operating.

Navalny's team pointed out Monday that the website of the Smart Voting strategy — a project to support the candidates most likely to defeat those from the Kremlin’s dominant United Russia party in various elections — remained available.

Strategist Volkov suggested that the authorities might block it “closer to the election" in September, in which Navalny's team plans to deploy the Smart Voting project.

