Russian court arrests murder-suspect professor

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A St. Petersburg court on Monday ordered a prominent history professor suspected of murdering and dismembering a female student to be held in custody pending trial.

The case of 63-year-old Oleg Sokolov, who taught at the St. Petersburg State University who became famous for his books about the Napoleonic era, has dominated national newscasts in Russia.

Sokolov confessed to the murder, according to his lawyer, Alexander Pochuev.

Investigators alleged that Sokolov shot and killed 24-year-old Anastasia Eshchenko on Thursday at his apartment and then dismembered her body. He was detained Saturday after being pulled from St. Petersburg's Moika River with a backpack containing two severed arms.

The limbs were identified as those of the student; other body parts were found in the river and in Sokolov's riverside home in the historic part of St. Petersburg, less than one mile from the Hermitage Museum.

Sokolov broke into tears in the courtroom. He said he had a romantic relationship with Eshchenko and gave a rambling account of a quarrel they had, but didn't talk about his action in detail.