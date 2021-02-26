Russian diplomats and their families leave North Korea by hand-pushed rail trolley due to Covid-19 restrictions

Matsegora said that imports into North Korea have stopped almost entirely since devastating typhoons struck the Korean Peninsula in September. "The North Korean leader has openly admitted that there is no fully fledged medical infrastructure here that meets modern requirements and is capable of dealing with this problem," he said in an interview with Russian news agency Interfax.

Kim's strategy appears to have worked from a public health standpoint. North Korea has not reported a major outbreak of Covid-19, and there have been no indications that one has taken place, though experts doubt Pyongyang's claim that the country has not seen a single case of the virus.

Food shortages

The decision to end almost all trade with Beijing, an economic lifeline the impoverished country needs to keep its people from going hungry, has brought the North Korean economy closer to the brink of collapse than it has been in decades.