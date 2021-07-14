Russian envoy expects Taliban not to threaten Central Asia

Kabulov said the retreating Afghan troops fired on the Taliban fighters after crossing into Tajikistan, but the Taliban didn't return fire.

He also said he did not expect the Taliban to take over all of Afghanistan.

“They may take control of several provinces... but it wouldn’t allow them to become the omnipotent rulers of Afghanistan,” Kabulov said.

The Kremlin envoy acknowledged that the Islamic State group and other militant groups in Afghanistan could pose a threat to Russia's allies in Central Asia north of Afghanistan. He said Russia would work with Central Asian nations to coordinate security efforts and tighten border protection.

“That would be the most impressive signal to any forces against encroaching on our security,” said Kabulov, who is set to attend an international security conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan that opens Thursday.

He predicted that Afghanistan will see intense fighting in the coming months before the Afghan government, the Taliban and other groups “become ready for substantial and fruitful talks.”