Russian film crew blasts off to make first movie in space

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, Actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim Shipenko' right, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, members of the prime crew of Soyuz MS-19 spaceship pose at the Russian launch facility in the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Andrey Shelepin, Roscosmos Space Agency via AP
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian actor and a film director rocketed to space Tuesday on a mission to make the world's first movie in orbit.
Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft together with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran of three space missions. Their Soyuz MS-19 lifted off as scheduled at 1:55 p.m. (0855 GMT) from the Russian space launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan and arrived at the station after about 3½ hours.
Shkaplerov took manual controls to smoothly dock the spacecraft at the space outpost after a glitch in an automatic docking system.
Space officials reported that the crew was feeling fine and spacecraft systems were functioning normally.
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-19 space ship carrying actress Yulia Peresild, film director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko blasted off Tuesday for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft together with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran of three space missions, to make a feature film in orbit. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)
Dmitri Lovetsky
Peresild and Klimenko are to film segments of a new movie titled "Challenge," in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who suffers a heart condition. After 12 days on the space outpost, they are set to return to Earth with another Russian cosmonaut.
Speaking at a pre-flight news conference Monday, 37-year-old Peresild acknowledged that it was challenging for her to adapt to the strict discipline and rigorous demands during the training.
"It was psychologically, physically and morally hard," she said. "But I think that once we achieve the goal, all that will seem not so difficult and we will remember it with a smile."
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild attends a news conference at the Russian launch facility in the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Roscosmos Space Agency via AP
Shipenko, 38, who has made several commercially successful movies, also described their fast-track, four-month preparation for the flight as tough.
"Of course, we couldn't make many things at the first try, and sometimes even at a third attempt, but it's normal," he said.
Shipenko, who will complete the shooting on Earth after filming space episodes, said that Shkaplerov and two other Russian cosmonauts on board the station will all play parts in the new movie.
Russia's state-controlled Channel One television, which is involved in making the movie, has extensively covered the crew training and the launch.
"I'm in shock. I still can't imagine that my mom is out there," Peresild's daughter, Anna, said in televised remarks minutes after the launch.
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim Shipenko, right, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, members of the prime crew of Soyuz MS-19 spaceship pose after a news conference at the Russian launch facility in the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Roscosmos Space Agency via AP
Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, was a key force behind the project, describing it as a chance to burnish the nation's space glory and rejecting criticism from some Russian media.
Some commentators argued that the film project would distract the Russian crew and could be awkward to film on the Russian segment of the International Space Station, which is considerably less spacious compared to the U.S. segment. A new Russia lab module, the Nauka, was added in July, but it is yet to be fully integrated into the station.
Once they arrive at the space station just over three hours after the launch, the three newcomers will join Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov and Aki Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.
Novitskiy, who is set to star as the ailing cosmonaut in the film, will take the captain's seat in a Soyuz capsule to take the crew back to Earth on Oct. 17.
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, Actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim Shipenko' right, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, members of the prime crew of Soyuz MS-19 spaceship pose at the Russian launch facility in the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Roscosmos Space Agency via AP
50 best space movies of all time
50 best space movies of all time
For as long as there have been humans, we’ve looked up at the night sky and wondered what lies beyond the ever-present border of our atmosphere. Our ancestors had myths to explain the formation of the stars, and today we have cinema as a tool to share theories of our own.
Stacker compiled a list of the best space movies of all time according to the Stacker score, which equally weighs a film’s IMDb user score and Metascore (data from October 2020), so both critics' and fans' opinions are taken into account.
Science fiction has always addressed the big questions surrounding the nature of life, what it means to be human, and what being alone in the universe (or not) would mean for human civilization. Are we just a pale blue dot in an ocean of darkness? Or are we one of many civilizations with a delusional belief in the exceptionalism of our species?
The films on this list include soaring space operas, faithful docudramas, gripping thrillers, and speculative musings, but all of them deal with space to some degree. These films span the recent history of cinema, from 1956 to 2020, and thus a chronological progression can be observed, with the early successes influencing later films.
Though some movies got the dates wrong, many of the themes explored deal directly with our day-to-day lives. “Gattaca” explores the perils of the creation of so-called “designer babies.” “WALL-E,” “Blade Runner,” and “Planet of the Apes” muse on what will happen to the Earth when humans destroy it. Several films take us back to one of humanity’s greatest scientific achievements—the moon landing—and the sheer amount of effort and creativity needed to accomplish such a feat.
All films with over 1,000 IMDb votes and at least four Metacritic reviews were counted, so read carefully through the list for some hidden gems. Read on to find out which animated film takes the top spot, and where fan favorites “Star Wars” and “E.T.” land.
MGM
#50. Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (2001)
- Directors: Shin'ichirô Watanabe, Tensai Okamura, Hiroyuki Okiura, Yoshiyuki Takei
- Stacker score: 78.2
- Metascore: 61
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 115 minutes
If you’re not already into anime, “Cowboy Bebop: The Movie” may not be the best place to start. It’s based on a series by the same name, and while it’s not necessary that you watch the show before the film, you might be confused by the fast-paced action without proper context. But if you’re an anime fan looking for a space epic filled with bounty hunters, a nanomachine-based biological weapon, and a dog with human-level intelligence all set on the surface of Mars, look no further.
Bandai Visual Company
#49. Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983)
- Director: Richard Marquand
- Stacker score: 78.8
- Metascore: 58
- IMDb user rating: 8.3
- Runtime: 131 minutes
The original “Star Wars” trilogy will always be remembered for bringing blockbusters to Hollywood, with all their action, adventure, and exorbitant budgets. The third entry, “Return of the Jedi,” is generally considered by fans and critics to be the worst of the three, though it’s no less-beloved than the first two. The Rebels, beaten time and time again, finally take their stand against the Empire, as allegiances are tested and secrets are revealed.
Lucasfilm
#48. Mr. Nobody (2009)
- Director: Jaco Van Dormael
- Stacker score: 78.8
- Metascore: 63
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 141 minutes
This list comprises space movies, after all that’s what you came here for, but “Mr. Nobody” is one of a few time movies too. Jared Leto portrays the protagonist, Nemo Nobody, the last mortal left on Earth after everyone else achieves immortality through cellular regenerative technology. Though the movie largely takes place on Earth, Nemo at points writes a story about space travel to Mars, which is visually presented in gorgeous detail.
Pan Européenne
#47. Gattaca (1997)
- Director: Andrew Niccol
- Stacker score: 79.3
- Metascore: 64
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 106 minutes
Twenty-one years after the release of “Gattaca,” the scientific community was forced to confront an issue raised by the film: gene editing. Using CRISPR technology, scientists can now
selectively edit portions of DNA in embryos, creating artificial resistance against diseases like HIV, smallpox, and cholera. Eventually, this technology could determine many human traits, from intelligence to eye color, exactly to the parents’ desire. In the world of “Gattaca,” a man born naturally—without any genes edited—poses as another man to sidestep genetic discrimination and fulfill his dreams to travel to space, and raising important questions about whether gene editing is just a novel form of eugenics.
Columbia Pictures
#46. THX 1138 (1971)
- Director: George Lucas
- Stacker score: 79.3
- Metascore: 75
- IMDb user rating: 6.7
- Runtime: 86 minutes
“THX 1138” was a failure. That is, until George Lucas gained notoriety for “Star Wars” and fans went back to watch his first film, which depicts a totalitarian dystopia controlled by mind-altering chemicals and an android police force. The title refers to the film’s protagonist, played by Robert Duvall; to encourage conformity, names are simply three initials and four digits.
American Zoetrope
#45. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
- Director: Gareth Edwards
- Stacker score: 79.9
- Metascore: 65
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 133 minutes
Many fans found inconvenient truths (without revealing spoilers) at the end of “Star Wars: Episode IV.” 39 years later, “Rogue One,” which takes place right before “Episode IV,” sets the stage for that famous climax, explaining the story behind how the heroic band of rebels was able to strike a decisive blow against the Empire. The first “Star Wars” film to be set outside the three major trilogies, “Rogue One” was played for its no-holds-barred action, fast-paced storyline, and memorable cameos from beloved characters.
Lucasfilm
#44. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
- Director: James Gunn
- Stacker score: 79.9
- Metascore: 67
- IMDb user rating: 7.6
- Runtime: 136 minutes
Until 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were mostly confined to Earth, with a few sojourns to Asgard with Thor. However, like its predecessor which appears further down this list, “Guardians 2” is set entirely in space, where Chris Pratt’s Peter “Star-Lord” Quill was raised following his childhood abduction from Earth. With only retro songs to remember his home planet by, Star-Lord searches for answers with his band of reluctant heroes, among them a talking raccoon and sentient tree.
Marvel Studios
#43. Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005)
- Director: George Lucas
- Stacker score: 79.9
- Metascore: 68
- IMDb user rating: 7.5
- Runtime: 140 minutes
Though the trilogy of films that served as prequels to “Star Wars: Episode IV” generated ire from fans and critics alike, there’s a lot to enjoy in “Revenge of the Sith,” in which Anakin Skywalker must choose between the light side of the Jedi and the dark power of the Sith. Though the romance between Hayden Christensen’s Anakin and Natalie Portman’s Padmé is… unconvincing, the twists and turns are exciting enough to watch that they’ve now been
immortalized as viral memes.
Lucasfilm
#42. Galaxy Quest (1999)
- Director: Dean Parisot
- Stacker score: 79.9
- Metascore: 70
- IMDb user rating: 7.3
- Runtime: 102 minutes
What does Sigourney Weaver do after finally escaping from the aliens in “Alien” and “Aliens?” Poke fun at another staple of the sci-fi genre in “Galaxy Quest,” a transparent but nonetheless hilarious send-up of “Star Trek” and its fans. Also starring Tim Allen, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, and Daryl Mitchell, this cult classic is beloved by the very fans it made fun of, a surefire mark of a great film.
Paramount
#41. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
- Director: Nicholas Meyer
- Stacker score: 80.4
- Metascore: 67
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Runtime: 113 minutes
Nowadays, with the ubiquity of computer-generated images, or CGI, in blockbuster cinemas, it’s charming to remember of time of carefully painted miniatures and fireworks explosions comprising much of what we consider “special effects.” “The Wrath of Khan,” the first film to have a sequence comprised entirely of CGI, was a harbinger of this new era. Beloved by fans, William Shatner’s James Tiberius Kirk leads a war against Khan, who has sworn revenge on the Starship Enterprise, in this classic space opera.
Paramount
#40. On the Silver Globe (1988)
- Director: Andrzej Zulawski
- Stacker score: 81
- Metascore: 72
- IMDb user rating: 7.3
- Runtime: 166 minutes
Based on the novel of the same title by Jerzy Żuławski, a Polish novelist famous for his “Lunar Trilogy,” of which “Silver Globe” is the first, this film sees a stranded group of astronauts start a new civilization on an alien planet. With detailed costumes and exquisite sets, this film confronts themes of religion and custom. In all, “Silver Globe” is an incredibly ambitious work, with stunning, visionary production.
Zespól Filmowy "Kadr"
#39. Moon (2009)
- Director: Duncan Jones
- Stacker score: 81.6
- Metascore: 67
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 97 minutes
Many sci-fi movies have grand sets, impressive special effects, and daring heroes; others use the context of sci-fi to explore the human condition. That’s the case with “Moon,” which sees Sam Rockwell as a lonely helium-3 miner on the far side of the moon, cut off from human contact for three years as he works. When he begins to suffer hallucinations, not even the viewer will be able to tell what’s real and what’s imagined.
Sony Pictures Classics
#38. Ad Astra (2019)
- Director: James Gray
- Stacker score: 81.6
- Metascore: 80
- IMDb user rating: 6.6
- Runtime: 123 minutes
In “Ad Astra,” James Gray set out to present a
realistic depiction of space travel, coining the term “science future fact” to describe his vision of interplanetary travel rooted in science. The psychological drama, which tells the story of an astronaut (Brad Pitt) who sets out to discover the truth about his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones), does that and so much more. Contemplative and loaded with meaning, the movie also asks big questions about the existence and role of god.
New Regency Productions
#37. Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)
- Director: J.J. Abrams
- Stacker score: 83.2
- Metascore: 72
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Runtime: 132 minutes
The sequel to Abrams’ warmly received 2009 “Star Trek” reboot, “Into Darkness,” sees the same crew headed by Chris Pine’s James T. Kirk in a new adventure, tracking a mysterious villain played by Benedict Cumberbatch in a sneering, intense performance. With all the thrills and twists of the original “Star Trek” television series with the blockbuster budget of a J.J. Abrams flick, “Into Darkness” is a solid entry in the space-opera canon.
Paramount Pictures
#36. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
- Director: Philip Kaufman
- Stacker score: 83.2
- Metascore: 75
- IMDb user rating: 7.4
- Runtime: 115 minutes
The fact that the oldest film on this list also makes the top ten is notable; many of the deep questions posed by old sci-fi movies seem dated to us (are “Star Trek’s” communicators any better than an iPhone?). However, the fear of someone you love seeming just a little off still raises goosebumps on the flesh of any viewer. The culprit: alien pods that, when they reach maturity, duplicate humans entirely, though the duplicates are devoid of any emotion.
Walter Wagner Productions
#35. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
- Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
- Stacker score: 84.9
- Metascore: 68
- IMDb user rating: 8.4
- Runtime: 149 minutes
After 18 films and 10 years, the beginning of the final climax of the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrived, along with Josh Brolin’s Thanos, the most terrifying villain our heroes have ever faced. With Thanos intent on tracking down the infinity stones, mystical objects capable of immense power, with the goal of eliminating half of all life in the universe, the Avengers set out across space to stop him.
Marvel Studios
#34. Hidden Figures (2016)
- Director: Theodore Melfi
- Stacker score: 84.9
- Metascore: 74
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 127 minutes
Everyone remembers where they were when Neil Armstrong walked on the moon. Fewer people remember—or ever knew about—the groundbreaking scientists and mathematicians that made that walk possible, many of them women of color, during a time when segregation was still enforced. Led by stirring performances from Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, Octavia Spencer, and others, “Hidden Figures” is a heartwarming story about overcoming obstacles both on the ground and in the air.
Twentieth Century Fox
#33. Serenity (2005)
- Director: Joss Whedon
- Stacker score: 84.9
- Metascore: 74
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 119 minutes
Not to be confused with the
astoundingly awful 2019 film by the same title, 2005’s Serenity is a final love letter to the series “Firefly,” which follows the crew of the spaceship Serenity. Though the television series failed with audiences, a passionate cult of Joss Whedon fans convinced Universal Studios to bankroll a film meant to wrap up unresolved threads, which fans were overall pleased with.
Universal Pictures
#32. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
- Director: Taika Waititi
- Stacker score: 85.5
- Metascore: 74
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 130 minutes
After “Thor: The Dark World,” received lukewarm reviews, Marvel brought in New Zealand director Taika Waititi to spice up the franchise. The result: a colorful, hilarious romp through space featuring Chris Hemsworth’s Thor facing off against Jeff Goldblum’s The Collector and Cate Blanchett’s Hela, along with (and sometimes opposed to) his brother Loki, played by an always-conniving Tom Hiddleston. Some old friends and foes make surprise appearances, and among fans of superhero movies, it’s a must-see.
Walt Disney Pictures
#31. Apollo 13 (1995)
- Director: Ron Howard
- Stacker score: 85.5
- Metascore: 77
- IMDb user rating: 7.6
- Runtime: 140 minutes
“Failure is not an option.” Those are the words uttered by NASA flight director Gene Kranz, played by Ed Harris, after an explosion disrupts a planned moon landing in this docudrama adapted from real events. Starring Tom Hanks, Kevin Costner, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton as stranded astronauts, this heart-pounding thriller will have you at the edge of your seat, even if you know the outcome.
Universal Pictures
#30. World on a Wire (1973)
- Director: Rainer Werner Fassbinder
- Stacker score: 86
- Metascore: 76
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 212 minutes
A topic that has recently encouraged discussion among philosophers, scientists, and one intrepid tech entrepreneur is that of humanity’s existence. Are we real? Or are we living in a simulation? Some believe there’s an
infinitesimal probability that we’re simulated humans, given how close we are to creating simulated societies ourselves. That question is probed by “World on a Wire,” a two-part miniseries made for German television, that predates later films like “The Matrix,” which explores similar themes.
Westdeutscher Rundfunk
#27. First Man (2018)
- Director: Damien Chazelle
- Stacker score: 87.7
- Metascore: 84
- IMDb user rating: 7.3
- Runtime: 141 minutes
After directing 2016’s Best Picture-losing love letter “La La Land,” Chazelle recruited Ryan Gosling to play Neil Armstrong in “First Man,” a docudrama about the perils of the space program leading up to that most famous walk on the moon. With strong performances throughout, and incredible special effects and sound design on the space launches, “First Man” is a must-see for any Apollo enthusiasts.
Universal Pictures
#26. Hard to Be a God (2013)
- Director: Aleksey German
- Stacker score: 87.7
- Metascore: 90
- IMDb user rating: 6.7
- Runtime: 177 minutes
Fermi’s paradox ponders that since the universe is so vast, and our civilization is a relatively young one compared to the age of the universe,
where are all the aliens? Are we truly alone? Some scientists believe that Earth is under watch; the aliens know about us, but don’t wish to interfere with our progress as a society. “Hard to be a God” imagines a situation in which humans interfere with an alien civilization that’s centuries behind in progress, and the complex situations that arise when you mess with natural development.
Sever Studio
#25. Planet of the Apes (1968)
- Director: Franklin J. Schaffner
- Stacker score: 88.8
- Metascore: 79
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 112 minutes
One of the most famous sci-fi films of all time, “Planet of the Apes” sees a crashed spaceship’s crew wander a planet dominated by primates, only to discover a dark secret. With groundbreaking prosthetics that hold up to this day, it’s worth watching or re-watching just for the famous quote: “Take your stinking paws off me, you damn dirty ape!”
APJAC Productions
#24. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)
- Director: J.J. Abrams
- Stacker score: 88.8
- Metascore: 80
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 138 minutes
Achieving a higher place on this list than its sequel, “The Last Jedi,” this first entry in the third “Star Wars” trilogy introduces a new cast of characters and brings back some fan favorites to fight against the First Order, the next iteration of the franchise’s evil colonialist empire. Featuring standout performances from newcomers Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac, and an anti-heroic return to form for Harrison Ford, “The Force Awakens” will fill you with the same childlike wonder of the original trilogy.
Lucasfilm
#23. Interstellar (2014)
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Stacker score: 89.4
- Metascore: 74
- IMDb user rating: 8.6
- Runtime: 169 minutes
Christopher Nolan is known for making mind-bending films that challenge and enthrall the viewer, and 2014’s “Interstellar” is a worthy addition to that canon. In a not-too-distant future, humanity suffers the widespread effects of climate change. Abandoning Earth is the only hope, and when a mysterious wormhole opens up at the end of the solar system, a daring crew travels through. Working against impossible odds and the forces of space and time, the crew must do everything possible to survive in this three-hour epic starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Caine.
Paramount Pictures
#22. The Martian (2015)
- Director: Ridley Scott
- Stacker score: 89.4
- Metascore: 80
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 144 minutes
Based on the popular novel, “The Martian” is about mankind joining for a singular mission: save astronaut Mark Watney, who was abandoned on Mars after the rest of his crew made an emergency exit during a dust storm. Played by a charismatic Matt Damon, Watney is a genius scientist who works in tandem with the forces on Earth to return home. A fantastic ensemble cast assists him in his efforts, including Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, and Donald Glover, among many others.
Twentieth Century Fox
#21. Arrival (2016)
- Director: Denis Villeneuve
- Stacker score: 89.4
- Metascore: 81
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 116 minutes
In many movies on this list, humankind ventures far out into the galaxy, discovering alien planets and their inhabitants. In 2016’s enigmatic “Arrival,” the aliens come here. Whether they’re bearing gifts or baring their teeth remains to be seen; it’s up to a linguist (Amy Adams) and a physicist (Jeremy Renner) to interpret the alien language. Villeneuve has already shown himself to be a powerful force in the speculative science fiction genre, and “Arrival” is a head-spinning masterpiece.
Lava Bear Films
#20. District 9 (2009)
- Director: Neill Blomkamp
- Stacker score: 89.4
- Metascore: 81
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 112 minutes
“District 9” sees an alien species set up camp on Earth. Using the xenophobia humans display against aliens as an allegory for the racism of South Africa’s apartheid, this found-footage mockumentary turns the glamour of interspecies contact into a biting critique of contemporary affairs.
TriStar Pictures
#19. The Lego Movie (2014)
- Directors: Christopher Miller, Phil Lord
- Stacker score: 89.4
- Metascore: 83
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Runtime: 100 minutes
Many were skeptical that a concept as vague as “Lego” could be adapted into a compelling film. Lord and Miller, rising stars in the comedy and animation genres, proved even the most serious doubters wrong. “The Lego Movie” is 100 minutes of intense action, side-splitting dialogue, and creative animation. Anchored by an all-star cast, “The Lego Movie” is family friendly perfection.
Warner Bros.
#18. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
- Director: Denis Villeneuve
- Stacker score: 89.9
- Metascore: 81
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 164 minutes
Previously in this slideshow, we referred to director Denis Villeneuve as “a powerful force in the speculative science fiction genre.” Consider this film Exhibit B. “Blade Runner 2049” is beautiful in its tragedy, or perhaps tragic in its beauty. Anchored by a deeply empathetic performance from Ryan Gosling and featuring Ana de Armas, Mackenzie Davis, Jared Leto, and others, “Blade Runner 2049” is a worthy sequel to its groundbreaking predecessor.
Alcon Entertainment
#17. Star Trek (2009)
- Director: J.J. Abrams
- Stacker score: 89.9
- Metascore: 82
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 127 minutes
Like “The Force Awakens,” this film was preceded on this list by its sequel, “Star Trek: Into Darkness.” 2009’s “Star Trek” likewise contains all the charm of the original series, with big-budget special effects and a stellar (pun intended) cast.
Paramount
#16. Avatar (2009)
- Director: James Cameron
- Stacker score: 89.9
- Metascore: 83
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 162 minutes
The highest-grossing movie of all time, despite the ongoing efforts of “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avatar” brought eye-popping CGI to a global audience in a classic story of colonialism, romance, and resistance. Cameron waited nearly a decade, until 2005, to make the film as the technology wasn’t advanced enough in the 1990s to complete his vision. The wait paid off, both financially and in the stunning visuals of the film, which hold up very well 10 years later.
Twentieth Century Fox
#15. Avengers: Endgame (2019)
- Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
- Stacker score: 90.5
- Metascore: 78
- IMDb user rating: 8.4
- Runtime: 181 minutes
The climax fans waited a decade for, “Avengers: Endgame” sees the titular characters reeling from the events of the prior film and navigating a strange world. Some are focused on undoing the fallout of Infinity War, while others just want to move on and accept the world as it is. The three-hour runtime flies by as our heroes find a promising way forward.
Marvel Studio
#14. Blade Runner (1982)
- Director: Ridley Scott
- Stacker score: 92.2
- Metascore: 84
- IMDb user rating: 8.1
- Runtime: 117 minutes
Directed by Alien’s Ridley Scott and loosely based on a book by sci-fi master Philip K. Dick, “Blade Runner” focuses on Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard, a retired “blade runner,” tasked with hunting down and killing renegade androids known as replicants, just like he used to. The film takes place entirely on Earth; however, it’s a grimy and squalid one, as anyone with significant wealth has already left for the off-world colonies. Though space travel doesn’t feature directly, the film questions technology’s effect on the environment and human interactions.
The Ladd Company
#13. The Iron Giant (1999)
- Director: Brad Bird
- Stacker score: 92.2
- Metascore: 85
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 86 minutes
Sci-fi films have a peculiar tendency of underperforming at the box office, only to be treated as a cult classic and idolized long after they left the theatres. Such is the case with “The Iron Giant,” the directorial debut of “The Incredibles” and “Ratatouille” director Brad Bird, which sees a young boy befriending a giant robot who fell from the sky. Featuring an all-star cast of voice actors, including Vin Diesel as the titular automaton, “The Iron Giant” is a gem in Bird’s stellar filmography.
Warner Bros.
#12. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Stacker score: 92.7
- Metascore: 90
- IMDb user rating: 7.6
- Runtime: 138 minutes
Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” is considered one of best science-fiction films of all time. A smash hit with critics and audiences alike, the movie is about a blue-collar Indiana man who finds his life completely changed after a chance encounter with a UFO. Praised for its originality, the movie has been instrumental in leading many to believe we may not be alone after all.
Julia Phillips and Michael Phillips Productions
#11. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
- Director: Stanley Kubrick
- Stacker score: 93.3
- Metascore: 84
- IMDb user rating: 8.3
- Runtime: 149 minutes
Sci-fi movies would look a lot different without “2001,” undoubtedly the most influential film of the genre ever to hit the silver screen. The precarity of artificial intelligence, the vastness of space, and the possibility of extraterrestrial life are among the themes explored by Kubrick’s masterpiece. From the visuals to the score, “2001” earns its spot among the greatest films of all time.
MGM
#10. Aliens (1986)
- Director: James Cameron
- Stacker score: 93.3
- Metascore: 84
- IMDb user rating: 8.3
- Runtime: 137 minutes
In several places on this list, sequels fared worse in the hearts of critics and audiences than the film that came before. Such is the case with “Aliens,” the sequel to 1979’s “Alien,” though Empire magazine named it the
greatest sequel of all time. The franchise has yet to recapture the magic since “Aliens,” a terrifying thriller of galactic proportions starring Sigourney Weaver in an Emmy-nominated performance as Ellen Ripley, a hero for a spacefaring generation.
Twentieth Century Fox
#9. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- Director: Irvin Kershner
- Stacker score: 94.4
- Metascore: 82
- IMDb user rating: 8.7
- Runtime: 124 minutes
Another of the best-received sequels of all time, Empire had a lot to live up to when it premiered three years after “Star Wars: Episode IV.” Luckily, the story matured from “chosen one saves universe” into a more complex series of blows and counter-attacks. With cinema’s most famous twist in the middle, Empire recaptures all the magic of the original and further explores the galaxy far, far away.
Lucasfilm
#8. The Right Stuff (1983)
- Director: Philip Kaufman
- Stacker score: 94.4
- Metascore: 91
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 193 minutes
The films on this list that deal with America’s space program each focus on a different period. Such is the case with “The Right Stuff,” which focuses on the Mercury program of supersonic flight, sometimes in the sub-orbital region of space, which took place between 1958 and 1963. Based on the bestselling book by the same name, “The Right Stuff” was, like many others on this list, a box office failure though it was beloved by critics and remains a modern classic.
The Ladd Company
#7. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Stacker score: 94.4
- Metascore: 91
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 115 minutes
“E.T. phone home,” mutters the titular character as he attempts to contact his home planet, and audiences around the world fell in love. The timeless story of an intimate friendship between a boy and his alien friend, “E.T.” has resonated with generations of families, and is widely considered one of the greatest films of all time.
Universal Studios
#6. Apollo 11 (2019)
- Director: Todd Douglas Miller
- Stacker score: 95
- Metascore: 88
- IMDb user rating: 8.2
- Runtime: 93 minutes
The only documentary on this list, “Apollo 11” consists solely of archival footage and is absent of narration, commentary from talking heads, or re-creations. The film presents the story of the titular mission, moonwalk and all. There’s not much else to say here, just a word of advice: see it on the biggest screen you can find.
CNN Films
#5. Solaris (1972)
- Director: Andrei Tarkovsky
- Stacker score: 95.5
- Metascore: 90
- IMDb user rating: 8.1
- Runtime: 167 minutes
At the same time Americans were celebrating a comeback victory in the Space Race, Soviet Russians were dealing with their own questions of space travel and communism’s place in the future. Such is the case with “Solaris,” a Soviet film, which questions the limits of human rationality in a gorgeous, haunting, nearly three-hour production.
Mosfilm
#4. Alien (1979)
- Director: Ridley Scott
- Stacker score: 96.6
- Metascore: 89
- IMDb user rating: 8.4
- Runtime: 117 minutes
Facehugger, Xenomorph, Chestburster; the titular alien in “Alien” takes many forms, all of them terrifying, as the creation of gory special effects and a dark imagination. The crew of the spaceship Nostromo is hopelessly outmatched against this unique evil, though they never stop trying to kill it, even as more and more humans fall victim to the alien’s attacks. A straightforward human-versus-nature story, the movie manages to slip in a biting critique of mega-corporations which are more interested in the bottom line than human lives.
Brandywine Productions
#3. Gravity (2013)
- Director: Alfonso Cuarón
- Stacker score: 96.6
- Metascore: 96
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Runtime: 91 minutes
Cuarón, the five-time Oscar winner and director of “Children of Men” and “Roma,” tried his hand at an outer-space thriller in 2013’s seven-time Oscar winner “Gravity,” starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as stranded astronauts doing whatever it takes to return home. As evidenced by the awards, Gravity was received warmly by both critics and fans, who praised the realistic visuals, performances from the leads, and stirring score.
Warner Bros.
#2. Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977)
- Director: George Lucas
- Stacker score: 98.3
- Metascore: 90
- IMDb user rating: 8.6
- Runtime: 121 minutes
What is there to say about “Star Wars?” The 1977 film has established itself in every corner of our collective consciousness, from the global fame of its cast to the innumerable sci-fi and adventure films it influenced, not to mention the films in the franchise still being released every couple of years. The soundtrack is iconic, the characters are legendary, and the story of a chosen hero leading the galaxy to victory has inspired millions of young people all across the globe.
Lucasfilm
#1. WALL·E (2008)
- Director: Andrew Stanton
- Stacker score: 100
- Metascore: 95
- IMDb user rating: 8.4
- Runtime: 98 minutes
“WALL·E’s” striking depiction of Earth as a barren wasteland, destroyed by the forces of climate and human overconsumption, is made even more impactful through the film’s choice to not include human dialogue for much of the film. The titular robot is an emotive trash compactor, the only one left on Earth, meant to clean up the planet’s waste; imagine his shock when a futuristic robot arrives, searching the planet for any sign of organic life. When humans are finally shown, they’re nearly comatose and incapable of social relationships, as work has become obsolete thanks to automation. A story about finding a purpose in the universe's vastness, “WALL·E” has the right mix of charm, complex storytelling, beautiful visuals and soul-searching questions to land at the top of our list.
Disney/Pixar
#29. Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi (2017)
- Director: Rian Johnson
- Stacker score: 86
- Metascore: 84
- IMDb user rating: 7.0
- Runtime: 152 minutes
The middle entry of the third “Star Wars” theatrical trilogy, “The Last Jedi,” sees a precarious Resistance trying to hold on to hope as they’re pummelled by the First Order at every turn. Elsewhere, Rey attempts to convince Luke Skywalker, a reclusive hermit who wants nothing to do with his past heroism, to train her in the ways of the force. The movie angered some die-hard fans, but was overall warmly received by critics.
Walt Disney Pictures
#28. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
- Director: James Gunn
- Stacker score: 87.2
- Metascore: 76
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 121 minutes
The aforementioned “Thor: Ragnarok” brought life and color to the Thor franchise; it owes a debt to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which is likewise a colorful space adventure that brings exotic aliens and swashbuckling action to the MCU. Come for the visuals and Chris Pratt’s charming performance, stay for the 80s nostalgia and killer soundtrack.
Marvel Studios
