Russian FM says relations with West have 'hit the bottom'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat said Thursday that the country's relations with the United States and its allies have “hit the bottom” and no date has been set for sending the Russian ambassador back to Washington.

Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States after U.S. President Joe Biden was asked in an interview if thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “killer” and replied, “I do.”

Addressing the issue Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Biden's remarks “appalling” and said they had forced Moscow to rethink its ties with Washington.

Lavrov also voiced regret about Washington’s rejection of Putin’s offer to arrange a quick public call with Biden to help defuse the tension over the remarks.

“The confrontation has hit the bottom,” the Russian minister said in televised remarks. “But on the other hand, there is a hope that they are all grown-up people who realize the risks linked with inciting more tensions. I hope that common sense will prevail."

Lavrov said it would be up to Putin to decide when Ambassador Anatoly Antonov returns to Washington.