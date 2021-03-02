Russian Sputnik V vaccine splits Slovakia ruling coalition

Another coalition partner, the For People party, meets later Tuesday to discuss further steps. Its leader, deputy Prime Minister Veronika Remisova, repeatedly said that Sputnik V can't be used unless approved by the EU’s drug regulator.

”We also care about the health of our citizens and their inoculation, but only with the vaccines whose safety and effectiveness have been verified,” Remisova said.

President Zuzana Caputova said she was in favor of using “all available and safe vaccines” to protect people’s lives, but that Sputnik V wasn't one of them because “there’s no responsible authority to guarantee its safety.”

Caputova spoke Tuesday after meeting the head of Slovakia’s drug agency, Zuzana Batova, who said to use an unregistered vaccine is “highly risky.”

But with Western vaccines rolling out slowly, Matovic, the prime minister, argued his country “is not in a position to rely only on European solutions.”

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Slovakia has risen over the past two weeks from 1.78 deaths per 100,000 people on Feb. 15 to 1.81 deaths on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Matovic called on his coalition partners to “put aside the politics for a while.”