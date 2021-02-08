Russian statistics soar for virus-linked deaths in 2020

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said 31% of these excess deaths in 2020 were those caused by “clearly diagnosed" COVID-19.

“Counting those who died from other causes but tested positive for COVID, (deaths of people with COVID-19 constitute) 50% of excess mortality in 2020,” Golikova said.

Rosstat’s count is much higher than the 77,068 deaths that have been reported by the Russian government’s coronavirus task force so far, including deaths that occurred in January and February. Russian officials ascribe the differences between the numbers reported by the task force and Rosstat to different counting methods, saying the task force only includes deaths where COVID-19 was the main cause.

Officials also said the task force uses data collected from medical facilities, while Rosstat takes its numbers from civil registry offices where registering a death is finalized.

Rosstat started releasing detailed monthly updates on virus-linked deaths in June, after the task force’s relatively low death count, which is reflected in the numbers released by the World Health Organization, raised eyebrows in the West as Russia’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases became one of the world’s largest.