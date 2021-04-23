Russian's Navalny to end prison hunger strike on 24th day

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he is ending his hunger strike after getting medical attention and being warned by his doctors that continuing it would put his life at risk.

In an Instagram post on Friday afternoon, the 24th day of his hunger strike, Navalny said he will continue to demand a visit from his doctor to address a loss of sensation in his legs and arms – the main demand the politician announced when launched his hunger strike.

But he said he would stop the strike after having been examined by non-prison doctors, something he called “a huge progress.”

“Thanks to the huge support of good people across the country and around the world, we have made huge progress,” Navalny said in his message. “Two months ago, my requests for medical help were prompting smirks. I wasn’t given any medications....Thanks to you, now I have been examined by a concilium of civilian doctors twice.”

Navalny said he would start “coming out of the hunger strike” on Friday and the process of ending it will take 24 days.