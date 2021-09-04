Russians rally against govt pressure on independent media

The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed through constitutional changes last year that would potentially allow him to hold onto power until 2036.

In recent months, the government has designated a number of independent media outlets and journalists as “foreign agents” and raided the homes of several prominent reporters. The publisher of one outlet that released investigative reports exposing alleged corruption and abuses by top Russian officials and tycoons close to Putin was outlawed as an “undesirable” organization.

Two other news outlets shut down after authorities accused them of links to “undesirable” organizations.

The Kremlin has rejected accusations that it is stifling free press and insisted that the “foreign agent” designation doesn't bar outlets from operating.

The wave of repressions against independent outlets has prompted protests in Moscow. Two weeks ago, 12 journalists were briefly detained after picketing Russia's Federal Security Service in protest of the “foreign agents” law.

No detentions were reported at the rally on Saturday.

