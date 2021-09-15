 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saudi conglomerate to repay $1.9B to banks after law change
0 Comments
AP

Saudi conglomerate to repay $1.9B to banks after law change

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi company that owes billions of dollars will pay banks back $1.9 billion after an agreement was reached with creditors following more than decade of efforts, according to a news report on Wednesday.

The website of the Abu Dhabi-based The National newspaper, quoting executives at business conglomerate Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi and Brothers, reported that creditors voted to approve the company's financial restructuring proposal last week.

Under the deal, the conglomerate will pay lenders some $1.9 billion in settlements through a mix of cash, traded shares, real estate and proceeds from the sale of one of the company's investments. The amount proposed is equal to about 26% of the $7.3 billion the company owes in debt claims.

In 2016, company CEO and chief restructuring officer Simon Charlton told The Associated Press that under the deal they were seeking, debts would be repaid “25 to 30 cents” on the dollar, with a payout of just under $2 billion.

Although the Algosaibi family had negotiated settlements with international creditors years back, the settlement remained in limbo with Saudi banks declining to participate, according to The National.

A new Saudi bankruptcy law introduced in 2018 made the deal possible because it was supported by a majority of creditors rather than all, the company’s general counsel, Brett Walter was quoted by The National. The AP could not immediately reach Walter.

The Saudi conglomerate made a series of bad loans to some 110 international banks and institutions, but as financial markets tightened in 2009 during the Great Recession, the company began defaulting on those loans. It quickly spiraled, becoming one of the largest corporate defaults in Mideast history.

The firm’s founding al-Gosaibi family and Maan al-Sanea, who married into the family and worked in the company, have traded accusations over who's to blame. Their saga played out in lawsuits around the world.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stunt team builds world's first trampoline bridge for insane competition

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SKorea to fine Google $177M for forcing software on devices
World

SKorea to fine Google $177M for forcing software on devices

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s competition watchdog plans to fine Google at least 207.4 billion won ($177 million) for allegedly blocking smartphone makers like Samsung from using other operating systems, in what would be one of the country's biggest antitrust penalties ever.

+5
Russia's Putin slams presence of foreign troops in Syria
World

Russia's Putin slams presence of foreign troops in Syria

  • Updated

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the presence of foreign troops in Syria, saying they are there against the will of the Syrian government and are blocking the consolidation of the war-torn country, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

+7
Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil leaders charged with subversion
World

Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil leaders charged with subversion

  • Updated

HONG KONG (AP) — Three leaders of the group that organized an annual Tiananmen candlelight vigil were being held in custody Friday after they were charged with subversion under Hong Kong's national security law, as authorities intensify a crackdown on dissent in the city.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News