 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Saudi crown prince heads to Oman on tour of Gulf Arab states

  • Updated
  • 0

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was heading Monday to Oman, the first stop of a tour of Gulf Arab states that will see him meet neighboring rulers and allies as the kingdom closely watches negotiations in Europe to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit coincides with a flurry of other diplomatic meetings in the region, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to ally Qatar and a visit by a high-ranking security official from the United Arab Emirates to Iran. Confirmed by Saudi and Omani media, the tour also comes ahead of an upcoming annual six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council meeting of rulers this month.

The tour will take Prince Mohammed to the UAE, where a rivalry has heated up for business amid diverging foreign policies between the traditional allies, as well as Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait, according to diplomats who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss tour details.

People are also reading…

The diplomats said the tour aims to eliminate geopolitical differences and enhance cooperation and coordination among the six Gulf Arab countries, particularly in dealing effectively with Iran’s nuclear program and regional ambitions.

While relations among the GCC are underpinned by cultural, religious and tribal ties, they have widely different foreign policy stances on Iran. Oman, Kuwait and Qatar have all maintained relations with Iran, while Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE have seen tensions spike and actively work to curtail Iran's reach in the region.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, however, have held direct talks with Iran aimed at easing tensions. Gulf Arab states are concerned over a perception that the United States is increasingly disengaging from the Mideast to focus on threats from China and Russia. They point to the U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan as the latest example.

The diplomats told the AP that Prince Mohammed's meetings with Arab rulers will stress the importance of self-reliance among the GCC. The kingdom and UAE are investing in homegrown defense industries and increasingly looking to countries such as France, Russia and China for military hardware, though the U.S. remains the top arms and defense supplier in the region.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Israel oppose the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, which has been on life support since the U.S. pulled out of the deal under then-President Donald Trump and imposed sweeping sanctions on Tehran.

Prince Mohammed will also be seeking greater support for a resolution to the yearslong war in Yemen, the diplomats said. Saudi forces, despite accelerated airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and elsewhere in recent weeks, have not managed to significantly push back the country's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

In July, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq made Saudi Arabia his first stop since taking power last year. Saudi Arabia, a global oil heavyweight, is the largest and the most populous Arab country in the GCC, and the largest economy in the Middle East.

———

Batrawy reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

US reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Poland restricts access to area bordering Belarus till March

Poland restricts access to area bordering Belarus till March

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski on Tuesday applied freshly adopted regulations and declared an area along the nation's border with Belarus off-limits to everyone except residents and people who live, work or study in the designated no-access zone.

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Measures used to counter the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, even in the face of the new omicron version of the virus, World Health Organization officials said Friday, while acknowledging that the travel restrictions imposed by some countries may buy time.

Putin hopes WHO soon approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Putin hopes WHO soon approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday voiced hope for a quick approval of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the World Health Organization, saying the move is essential to expand its global supplies.

From Serbia, Afghan boxers seek refuge, careers in West

From Serbia, Afghan boxers seek refuge, careers in West

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — They practiced in secret and struggled to get to an international tournament in Europe. Now, members of the Afghan national boxing team are seeking refuge in the West, hoping to continue both their careers and their lives without danger or fear.

Omicron unravels travel industry's plans for a comeback

Omicron unravels travel industry's plans for a comeback

Tourism businesses that were just finding their footing after nearly two years of devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic are being rattled again as countries throw up new barriers to travel in an effort to contain the omicron variant.

IOC says it had 2nd video call with tennis player Peng Shuai

IOC says it had 2nd video call with tennis player Peng Shuai

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee said it held a second video call with Peng Shuai but again didn't release any video or transcript nor make any reference to the tennis player's sexual assault allegation against a former Chinese government official.

Indian villagers clash with army over mistaken killings

Indian villagers clash with army over mistaken killings

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in India’s remote northeast region along the border with Myanmar, officials said Sunday.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Tuba Christmas players perform Joy to the World

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News