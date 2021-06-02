 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saudi stock market trading stops over technical error
0 comments
AP

Saudi stock market trading stops over technical error

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Saudi stock market trading stops over technical error

FILE - In this June 15, 2015, file photo, a Saudi man walks through the Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. Saudi Arabia's key stock market suspended trading Wednesday, June 2, 2021, over what it referred to as a technical glitch, without elaborating.

 Hasan Jamali

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's key stock market suspended trading Wednesday over what it referred to as an unexplained technical glitch.

Saudi state television reported the trades halting on Riyadh's Tadawul in an urgent on-screen graphic, with an anchor saying officials were trying to fix the problem.

The Tadawul later said trading had resumed, but Saudi state TV said trading remained halted despite the stock market's statement. There was no immediate explanation for the conflicting statements.

Saudi Al-Ekhbaria TV also reported trading had resumed.

The Tadawul trades a sliver of the worth of the country's oil giant, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Aramco is one of the world's top-valued companies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely
World

Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely

  • Updated

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is now the fastest female climber of the world's highest peak, on Sunday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have struggled with bad weather and a coronavirus outbreak.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News