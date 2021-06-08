Scientists confirm discovery of Australia's largest dinosaur, two stories tall and a basketball court long

"The pieces were quite big and chunky," she said. "We were able to measure the bones and compare them with other species in Australia and the rest of the world."

Several of the large pieces, including the dinosaur's shoulder blades, pelvic bones and limbs, were mostly intact. However, researchers faced delays in identifying the species due to challenges in managing its large and fragile bones.

The enormous size of the bones meant they were stored in museums often hundreds of miles away from each other.

So the team used 3D technology to scan each bone of the titanosaur, which allowed them to digitally compare the bones to those of similar species.

The Australotitan was found to be related closely to three other Australian sauropods that had been discovered further north in the town of Winton.

The study also points to an open book of further dinosaur discoveries that might be made in Australia.