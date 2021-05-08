Scotland's nationalist government set to be shy of majority

LONDON (AP) — Scotland's governing Scottish National Party was poised Saturday to win its fourth straight parliamentary election, but the party's anticipated inability to secure a majority could complicate its ambition to hold another referendum on the country's independence from the U.K.

With 68 constituencies counted, the SNP had won 57 of the 129 seats in the Edinburgh-based Scottish Parliament and was on clear course to extend its dominance of Scottish politics.

However, because Scotland allocates some seats by a form of proportional representation, the party looks set to fall just short of the 65 seats it would need to have a majority. Based on the latest results, the BBC forecast that the SNP would end up with 63 seats.

The party's leader, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, conceded as much late Saturday afternoon, saying it wasn't a big surprise given the electoral system in place in Scotland.

"I've always said a majority is a long-shot,” Sturgeon said.

Sturgeon said the immediate priority on her return to power would be steering Scotland through the coronavirus pandemic but that the legitimacy of an independence referendum remains, SNP majority or not. The Scottish Greens, who also back a referendum, were set to pick up parliament seats.