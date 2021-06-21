Sedition trial linked to Jordan palace drama kicks off

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A former top adviser to King Abdullah II and a relative of the monarch went on trial at Jordan's state security court on Monday, state media reported. The two face sedition and incitement charges revolving around an unprecedented public rift in the royal family.

The defendants are accused of conspiring with a senior royal — Prince Hamzah, a half-brother of the king — to foment unrest against the monarch while soliciting foreign help.

The trial began under tight security and was closed to the media.

Hamzah is not facing charges, with the king having said the royal family is handling the matter privately. Yet he is the central figure in the highly anticipated trial and defense attorneys said they plan to call him to the stand.

Since the drama erupted into the open in early April, with Hamzah being placed under house arrest, clashing narratives have swirled around the popular prince. He is either a champion of ordinary Jordanians suffering from economic mismanagement and corruption, or a disgruntled royal who never forgave Abdullah for taking away his title of crown prince in 2004.