Seeking reform, US holds $1.3 million in dues from WADA

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. government will hold onto nearly half of the $2.93 million in dues it owes to the World Anti-Doping Agency while it waits to see how the global drug-fighting agency moves forward with reforming its governing structure.

Richard Baum of the White House drug control office told a congressional committee Wednesday that a $1.6 million payment to WADA would be made soon, but that in breaking with past practice, the full sum would not be delivered all at once.

“We believe half the payment is appropriate,” Baum said. “There have been some good conversations in WADA about reform, but we still believe that in order to be comfortable with making the full payment, we'd like to see additional steps forward.”