Senegal opposition leader released as new clashes erupt

Demonstrators have sought to undermine Sall's business ties with former colonizer France, attacking more than a dozen supermarkets opened by French retailer Auchan. Total gas stations also have been targeted by the protesters in Dakar.

The sight of burned-out cars and boarded-up shops is a rarity in Senegal, which has never suffered the military coups and dictatorships that have destabilized so many of its neighbors in West Africa over the past half-century.

The demonstrations first began Wednesday before Sonko’s initial court appearance for questioning on accusations of rape. He was detained on the way to the courthouse and arrested for disturbing public order after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police who were blocking unauthorized protests. He now has been charged with rape and making death threats.

Sonko, a populist who has railed against corruption and poverty, finished third in the 2019 presidential election with just over 15% of the ballots cast, drawing strong support from younger voters. His message of greater economic independence for Senegal has attracted an even wider audience amid the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic amid curfews and other movement restrictions.