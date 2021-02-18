Senior EU official tours migrant camp during visit to Bosnia

BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A senior European Union official on Thursday urged Bosnia to further improve living conditions for thousands of migrants stuck in the Balkan country while trying to reach Western Europe.

Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson toured a migrant camp near the border with EU member state Croatia, on the first day of her visit to the troubled country.

The Lipa camp by the northwestern town of Bihac was at a center of a crisis in December, when hundreds of people faced freezing conditions there, fueling fears of a humanitarian disaster.

The camp was burnt down in a fire and migrants lived in make-shift tents with no heating or protection for days before Bosnia's armed forces brought in heated tents and other basic facilities.

The EU has been helping Bosnia with funding and aid.

“I wanted to come here personally to visit the camp, to meet with the migrants, to meet with the people who work here ... because I was very concerned by the humanitarian crisis in December,” said Johansson. “It's very good now that the situation has improved a lot, but still more needs to be done.”