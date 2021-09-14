Seoul: North Korea fires projectile toward eastern sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an unidentified projectile off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, two days after the North claimed to have tested a new missile in its first weapons test in six months.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the North Korean projectile flew toward the waters of the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Wednesday. It gave no further details, and it wasn't clear what the projectile was.

North Korea said Monday it tested a newly developed cruise missile twice over the weekend. North Korea’s state media described the missile as a “strategic weapon of great significance,” implying they were developed with the intent to arm them with nuclear warheads.

Many experts say the North Korean test suggested North Korea is pushing to bolster its weapons arsenal amid a deadlock in nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.

The latest launch came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Seoul for meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and other senior officials to discuss the stalled nuclear diplomacy with the North.