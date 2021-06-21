Serbia and Montenegro clash over 1995 Srebrenica massacre

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia and Montenegro clashed Monday over Belgrade’s denial that genocide was committed in the Bosnian enclave of Srebrenica during the Balkan wars, further straining relations between the two former close allies.

Montenegro’s parliament last week adopted a resolution on the 1995 massacre of about 8,000 Bosniak men and boys in Srebrenica by Bosnian Serb troops that has been branded genocide by a U.N. war crimes court.

Montenegro’s resolution banned public denial of the atrocity and said Serbs in general should not be blamed for genocide, but only those individuals who committed the war crime.

Both the wartime Bosnian Serb army commander, Ratko Mladic, and former political leader Radovan Karadzic have been sentenced to life in prison by the U.N. war crimes court in the Netherlands for genocide in Srebrenica.

However, Serbia's leadership reacted to the Montenegrin resolution with anger.

Montenegro’s foreign ministry said Monday that the resolution is not aimed against Serbs, but the individuals who committed the worst crime in Europe since World War II.