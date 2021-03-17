Sex abuse inquiry: English soccer failed to protect youths

“The FA acted far too slowly to introduce appropriate and sufficient child protection measures, and to ensure that safeguarding was taken sufficiently seriously by those involved in the game,” Sheldon wrote in his report released Wednesday. “These are significant institutional failings for which there is no excuse. During this period (October 1995 to May 2000, when the FA launched its comprehensive child protection program), the FA did not do enough to keep children safe.”

Sheldon said “other matters took higher priority” at the FA. It was not a small organization given England staged the European Championship in 1996 and worked for years on an ultimately unsuccessful bid for the 2006 World Cup, with the FIFA vote in 2000.

It took until 2004 — a decade after Bennell’s arrest in Florida — for the FA to introduce rules for tours and tournaments addressing child protection, which Sheldon concluded “ought to have been agreed far earlier.”

Bennell is currently in jail in England.

He was first jailed in Britain in 1998 after returning from the U.S. but was not suspended from soccer after his release in 2003. Bennell was also jailed in 2015, with further convictions in 2018 and last year.